Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Congress issues first list of candidates for Goa polls

Monday, January 10, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
The dates for the upcoming elections have been announced and all the political parties have started flexing their muscles in the poll-bound states.

The stage is set for Assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. While the first four are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the last one has a Congress government. The dates for the upcoming elections have already been announced and all the political parties have started flexing their muscles in the poll-bound states. Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous and one of the most politically crucial states, is already witnessing marathon rallies by top politicians from both the ruling and opposition parties. From Congress' side, its senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is spearheading the campaign. Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati, both former CMs of Uttar Pradesh, are also leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters.

 

  • Jan 10, 2022 6:46 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    UP polls: Union min Anupriya Patel, BJP leader Dayashankar Singh in touch with SP, says Rajbhar

    Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Sunday claimed that a senior BJP leader met him at his residence, whom he offered to contest on his party's ticket in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls if the ruling outfit denies him the chance. He also claimed that Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel is in touch with the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) for the polls. Rajbhar added that several BJP ministers are in touch with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Rajbhar's party has forged an alliance with the SP for the state assembly polls slated to begin from February 10.

