Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to release Youth Manifesto for UP polls today

Polling in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab will take place between February 10 and March 7. Results will be announced on March 10.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 21, 2022 11:15 IST
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to release Youth Manifesto for UP
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to release Youth Manifesto for UP polls today

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will on Friday release the party's youth manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Both leaders will address a special press conference at the party's headquarters. This is one of the rare occasions when both leaders of the Congress Party will be jointly addressing the media. The party is going to the polls with youth and women in focus and has announced that it will reserve 40 per cent of tickets for women in Uttar Pradesh. The seven-phased polls in Uttar Pradesh will take place on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. The results will be declared on March 10. In the previous Assembly elections held in 2017, the BJP had delivered a stunning win, bagging 312 of 403 Legislative Assembly seats. The Samajwadi Party had secured 47 seats, 177 less than its 2012 tally, and the Congress won just seven. The BSP had secured 19 seats, 61 less than the total number of seats it had won in 2012 polls.

 

  • Jan 21, 2022 11:15 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Lone TMC MLA in poll-bound Manipur joins BJP

     

    Lone Trinamool Congress MLA Tongbram Robindro Singh on Thursday joined the ruling BJP in Manipur ahead of the assembly elections in the northeastern state, a saffron party leader said. Singh was elected from Thanga constituency in Bishnupur district on a Trinamool Congress ticket in the 2017 assembly polls and later supported the coalition government led by the BJP. Former Congress leader Yengkhom Surchandra Singh, who had left the party last month, also joined the saffron camp. They switched over to the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik, Assam Minister Ashok Singhal and party's Manipur unit president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi.

  • Jan 21, 2022 11:15 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    BJP drops 10 MLAs from first list of candidates for Uttarakhand polls

     

    The BJP announced its first list of 59 candidates for the February 14 Uttarakhand Assembly polls on Thursday, dropping 10 MLAs including rape accused Mahesh Negi and former chief minister Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri's daughter Ritu Khanduri, while reposing confidence in new faces. The ruling party has not announced its candidates for the 11 remaining seats, most of which are in the Congress's kitty. A decision on some of these seats could not be taken due to the changed political circumstances in the state, sources said. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will contest from Khatima and state BJP chief Madan Kaushik from Haridwar, as in the last Assembly polls, while most of the cabinet ministers and MLAs have been fielded from the seats they hold. However, the BJP has dropped Dwarahat MLA Mahesh Negi from his seat as he had caused embarrassment to the party when a woman accused him of rape, the sources said. He has been replaced by Anil Shahi. Yamkeshwar MLA Ritu Khanduri has also been dropped and Renu Bisht fielded from the seat. Other MLAs who failed to get a party ticket are Munni Devi from Tharali, Surendra Singh Negi from Karnaprayag, Kunwar Pranav Singh "Champion" from Khanpur, Mukesh Singh Koli from Pauri, Meena Gangola from Gangolihat, Balwant Singh Bhauryal from Kapkot and Raghunath Singh Chauhan from Almora. Kashipur MLA Harbhajan Singh Cheema has also been replaced with his son Trilok Singh Cheema.

  • Jan 21, 2022 11:14 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Punjab minister Brahm Mohindra bats for Channi as CM face

    Punjab minister and Congress leader Brahm Mohindra on Wednesday said the party should declare its CM face for next month’s state Assembly polls while stressing that Charanjit Singh Channi has proved himself in the role in just three months. The local bodies minister said the Congress Party had set the tradition of declaring its chief ministerial candidate ahead of the elections in 2012 and 2017. “It should continue with that tradition and announce the candidate sooner than later,” he said in a statement. “There should not be any confusion in the party about announcing the chief ministerial candidate when there is already one who proved himself beyond everybody's expectations,” Mohindra said.
  • Jan 21, 2022 11:13 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Punjab polls: AAP's CM face Bhagwant Mann to contest from Dhuri

    Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann will contest the Punjab Assembly elections from the Dhuri assembly seat in Sangrur district. The announcement was made by party's senior leader Raghav Chadha in Mohali on Thursday. Mann was declared as the AAP’s chief ministerial candidate for Punjab Assembly polls on January 18 by party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. "The AAP has decided that our CM candidate for 2022 Punjab elections will contest the polls from Dhuri constituency,” Chadha told reporters. Forty-eight-year-old Mann, a comedian-turned-politician, is a two-time Lok Sabha MP from the Sangrur parliamentary constituency. The Dhuri assembly seat, which is a part of the Sangrur parliamentary constituency, is presently represented by Congress MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy. Chadha said the people of Dhuri will “shower their love and bless” Mann and make him victorious with a record margin. “This constituency is not only of the AAP's CM face but also of the person who will become the chief minister of Punjab,” he said.
  • Jan 21, 2022 11:13 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Punjab polls: Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district to have six pink polling booths

    Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district will have six women-managed pink polling booths during the Assembly polls next month, an initiative that aims at encouraging their participation in the election process. According to an official statement, Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said each of three Assembly segments will have two such booths. These will be exclusively managed by women teams during the polling on February 20, he said. The entire staff at such polling booths, including security personnel, will be women, he added. The DC said the polling booths will have pink walls and table covers. The initiative aims at catering to women voters and encourage them to vote, the statement said. Sarangal said the move will help break gender stereotypes that women employees are reluctant in performing election duties, whereas women are excelling in every area of society through their hard work and dedication. The deputy commissioner said this is a leap towards women empowerment and gender equality. Sarangal said the administration will also set up a "divyang" polling booth for physically challenged in Nawanshahr constituency, which will be managed by persons with disabilities (PWD).
  • Jan 21, 2022 11:12 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Congress emerging as better option in UP, will form govt in Punjab, Uttarakhand: Sachin Pilot

    Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot said on Thursday that the Congress will form the government in the upcoming assembly elections in Uttarakhand and Punjab. He also said the Congress is emerging as a better option for voters in Uttar Pradesh. Talking to reporters in Tonk on Thursday, Pilot, who returned after visiting Uttar Pradesh, said, "We will form the government in Uttarakhand and Punjab, and people in Uttar Pradesh want change and the Congress is emerging as a better option."

  • Jan 21, 2022 11:11 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Congress seeks Election Commission's intervention over ED raids against Punjab CM's relative

    The Congress sought the Election Commission's (EC) intervention on Thursday on the ED raids on a relative of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and alleged that the action was politically motivated to malign and defame the chief minister and the party-led state government. A delegation of Congress leaders met EC officials virtually and submitted a memorandum to them, alleging that the raids were conducted ahead of the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls to create a perception and influence the voters.

  • Jan 21, 2022 11:03 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Development, good governance, nationalism BJP's agenda for polls: Adityanath

    The BJP prioritised development, good governance and nationalism as poll agenda while other parties promoted dynastic and family politics, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday as he hit out at rivals ahead of state assembly polls. While on an official visit to Gautam Buddh Nagar, Adityanath also trained guns at the Samajwadi Party over its choice of candidates for the polls, accusing the Akhilesh Yadav-led outfit of selecting candidates with criminal records. “We made development, good governance and nationalism the agenda. The dynastic and family politics which prevailed in the state earlier not only encouraged nepotism and exploited the people of the state, the poor, farmers and the youth but it also created an environment of insecurity,” he said.

  • Jan 21, 2022 10:09 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    UP Polls: Adityanath tweets

  • Jan 21, 2022 10:05 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Aparna Yadav meets father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav in Lucknow

    BJP leader Aparna Yadav on Friday met her father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav in Lucknow.

  • Jan 21, 2022 9:53 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    UP Polls: Congress' 'ladki hoon' poster girl joins BJP

    Priyanka Maurya, Congress' face for the 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' campaign in Uttar Pradesh has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Maurya was the face of Congress 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' poster in Uttar Pradesh. Besides Maurya, Ayodhya's folk singer Vandana Mishra also took membership of the BJP. "I have joined BJP for a better platform for social service...I was constantly working in Congress...contrary to their slogan "Ladki Hun Lad Sakti Hun",  I wasn't given the chance to fight," Priyanka Maurya said.

    India Tv - Priyanka Maurya joins BJP

    Image Source : PTI

    Priyanka Maurya joins BJP

  • Jan 21, 2022 9:51 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Goa polls: Utpal Parrikar adamant on contesting from Panaji seat

    Although the BJP has said that options for Utpal Parrikar, the son of late Goa CM Manohar Parrikar, are being discussed, he has expressed his desire to contest from Panaji. Utpal said that he will enter the poll fray from the Panaji seat. "I am firm on contesting from Panaji seat. I will clear my stand soon," he told India TV. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

  • Jan 21, 2022 9:50 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    UP: Its Chandra Shekhar Azad vs Adityanath in Gorakhpur

    Bhim Army's Chandra Shekhar will contest the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The BJP has fielded Adityanath from Gorakhpur Sadar. Azad, a prominent Dalit leader, had said earlier he would contest against Yogi Adityanath. Today, his party, Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshiram), formally announced Azad's candidature from Gorakhpur Sadar. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

  • Jan 21, 2022 9:49 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Akhilesh Yadav to contest from Mainpuri's Karhal seat

    Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav will contest the Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022 from Karhal seat in Mainpuri district, reports said on Thursday. Akhilesh, who is an MP from Azamgarh seat, had on Wednesday said he would decide on contesting the polls after talking to the people of his constituency. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

  • Jan 21, 2022 9:48 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    UP: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to release 'youth manifesto'

    Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will on Friday release the party's youth manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The party is going to the polls with youth and women in focus and has announced that it will reserve 40 per cent of tickets for women in Uttar Pradesh.

     

