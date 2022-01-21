Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to release Youth Manifesto for UP polls today

The BJP announced its first list of 59 candidates for the February 14 Uttarakhand Assembly polls on Thursday, dropping 10 MLAs including rape accused Mahesh Negi and former chief minister Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri's daughter Ritu Khanduri, while reposing confidence in new faces. The ruling party has not announced its candidates for the 11 remaining seats, most of which are in the Congress's kitty. A decision on some of these seats could not be taken due to the changed political circumstances in the state, sources said. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will contest from Khatima and state BJP chief Madan Kaushik from Haridwar, as in the last Assembly polls, while most of the cabinet ministers and MLAs have been fielded from the seats they hold. However, the BJP has dropped Dwarahat MLA Mahesh Negi from his seat as he had caused embarrassment to the party when a woman accused him of rape, the sources said. He has been replaced by Anil Shahi. Yamkeshwar MLA Ritu Khanduri has also been dropped and Renu Bisht fielded from the seat. Other MLAs who failed to get a party ticket are Munni Devi from Tharali, Surendra Singh Negi from Karnaprayag, Kunwar Pranav Singh "Champion" from Khanpur, Mukesh Singh Koli from Pauri, Meena Gangola from Gangolihat, Balwant Singh Bhauryal from Kapkot and Raghunath Singh Chauhan from Almora. Kashipur MLA Harbhajan Singh Cheema has also been replaced with his son Trilok Singh Cheema.