Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to release Youth Manifesto for UP polls today

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will on Friday release the party's youth manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Both leaders will address a special press conference at the party's headquarters. This is one of the rare occasions when both leaders of the Congress Party will be jointly addressing the media. The party is going to the polls with youth and women in focus and has announced that it will reserve 40 per cent of tickets for women in Uttar Pradesh. The seven-phased polls in Uttar Pradesh will take place on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. The results will be declared on March 10. In the previous Assembly elections held in 2017, the BJP had delivered a stunning win, bagging 312 of 403 Legislative Assembly seats. The Samajwadi Party had secured 47 seats, 177 less than its 2012 tally, and the Congress won just seven. The BSP had secured 19 seats, 61 less than the total number of seats it had won in 2012 polls.