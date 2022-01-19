Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP will win 22 plus seats, claims Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Member of All India Congress Committee (AICC) from Mumbai, Vishwabandhu Rai on Tuesday wrote a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi and said that 12 ministers of Congress, who are part of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, are not working in "true interest of the party and no major steps have been taken to fulfil the promises made in the manifestos".

In the letter, Rai said, "There are 12 ministers from Congress quota in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. But, these 12 ministers have not done anything to strengthen the party's base in the state. They all are working for their vested interest."