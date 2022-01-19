Wednesday, January 19, 2022
     
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP will win 22 plus seats, claims Goa CM Pramod Sawant

The Election Commission has already announced the dates and all the political parties have started flexing their muscles in the poll-bound states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab.

New Delhi Published on: January 19, 2022 6:16 IST
The stage is set for Assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. While the first four are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the last one has a Congress government. The Election Commission has already announced the dates and all the political parties have started flexing their muscles in the poll-bound states. Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous and one of the most politically crucial states, is already witnessing marathon rallies by top politicians from both the ruling and opposition parties. From Congress' side, its senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is spearheading the campaign. She is addressing rallies across the length and breadth of the state, promising to bring a change if her party forms the next government. Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati, both former CMs of Uttar Pradesh, are also leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters.

  • Jan 19, 2022 7:31 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    12 Congress ministers not working in party's interest: AICC member

    Member of All India Congress Committee (AICC) from Mumbai, Vishwabandhu Rai on Tuesday wrote a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi and said that 12 ministers of Congress, who are part of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, are not working in "true interest of the party and no major steps have been taken to fulfil the promises made in the manifestos".

    In the letter, Rai said, "There are 12 ministers from Congress quota in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. But, these 12 ministers have not done anything to strengthen the party's base in the state. They all are working for their vested interest."

  • Jan 19, 2022 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    BJP to hold rallies in hybrid mode in five poll-bound states

    Amid the ongoing ban on physical rallies and roadshows in the five poll-bound states in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to hold rallies in these states in a hybrid mode which is expected to be joined by more and more people through different social media platforms, informed party sources.

    According to party sources, the BJP has prepared a new campaign strategy for the assembly elections in five states keeping in mind the COVID-19 guidelines, wherein small rallies will be telecast live on various social media platforms which will witness the participation of around one to two lakh people.

  • Jan 19, 2022 6:21 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Injustice by court: Azam Khan's son

    "The court has done justice... We have family ties with (SP chief) Akhilesh Yadav and my meeting with him today has nothing to do with politics... I will do whatever the party will decide for me," says Abdullah Azam, son of former UP Minister Azam Khan

  • Jan 19, 2022 6:20 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    NCP, Shiv Sena will fight Goa election together: Praful Patel

    Congress thinks it can fight the Goa Assembly elections on its own. It is up to them. We are not talking to them anymore. NCP and Shiv Sena will fight this election together. NCP will definitely win a few seats in Goa: NCP leader Praful Patel 

  • Jan 19, 2022 6:18 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Harak Singh Rawat was given due respect in BJP: Uttarakhand CM

    A day after Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat was expelled from BJP, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that the party gave due respect until he was with BJP. 

    "He (Harak Singh Rawat) was given due respect till the time he was with us...When reports (of Harak Singh Rawat joining Congress) emerged...The party took the decision (to expel him). We have taken our call...Now it's up to the Congress to take a decision," Dhami said. 

    After being expelled from the BJP, Rawat had said that the Congress party will form the government in the state and he will work for the party.

