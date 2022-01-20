Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) "Hindutvavadis are spreading hate in cyber world": Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday continued his Hindu versus Hindutvavadi debate. Taking to Twitter, the Wayanad MP said in Hind "Hindutvavadis are spreading hate in the cyber world because cowards can only attack while hiding themselves." "If they had guts, they would have come in front. We need to fight this hatred together to save our nation," he added.

In the run-up to the assembly polls in five states, Rahul Gandhi has been targeting the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Hindu versus Hindutvavadi debate. A few weeks back he had tweeted that Hindus believe that every person's DNA is unique and different while Hindutvavadi believes that all Indians have the same DNA.

He said on Twitter "Hindus believe that every person's DNA is different and unique. Hindutvavadi believes that all Indians have the same DNA."

The stage is set for Assembly elections in five states and political parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters.

