Assembly Election 2022 Dates: 7-phase voting in UP; single phase in Goa, Punjab, U'Khand - Full Schedule

Election Commission announces poll dates: Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases, the Election Commission announced on Saturday. The counting of votes will be held on March 10. With the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic unfolding, the commission has set new protocols to ensure "Covid safe" elections to 690 assembly seats across the five states, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said. The Model Code of Conduct has come into effect in the five states with the announcement of the elections.

Announcing the election schedule with a strong focus on digital and virtual modes of campaigning, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said the ban on rallies, roadshows, nukkad sabhas, padayatras and vehicle rallies will be reviewed on January 15.

Uttar Pradesh

Voting for the high-stakes Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases, starting from the western part of the politically crucial state on February 10 and moving eastwards. In Uttar Pradesh, voting will take place in 58 assembly constituencies, covering 11 western districts, out of the 403 seats in the first phase on February 10. The second phase to be held on February 14 will cover 55 seats, the third phase of voting will cover 59 seats on February 20, while the fourth phase polling will be for 60 constituencies on February 23. The fifth phase on February 27 will also cover 60 seats, while 57 constituencies will go to vote in the sixth phase on March 3 and the remaining 54 seats in the last and seventh phase on March 7. FULL STORY

Punjab

Punjab with 117 seats will vote in a single phase on February 14 and the counting of ballots will be on March 10. In the 2017 assembly elections the Congress had won 77 of the 117 seats, followed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 20, SAD 15, BJP three and two others. FULL STORY

Manipur

Manipur will vote in two phases on February 27 and March 3. FULL STORY

Goa

Goa with 40 seats will vote in single-phase on February 14. FULL STORY

Uttarakhand

The hilly state which has 70 seats will go to polls on February 14. FULL STORY