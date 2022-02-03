Asaduddin Owaisi says responsibility of UP, Modi govt to conduct independent probe over firing incident

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV GRAB Asaduddin Owaisi's car

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has demanded an independent inquiry into the attack on him that took place at a toll plaza on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Owaisi said it is the responsibility of both the Modi and Uttar Pradesh government to initiate an probe.

"I request the Election Commission to order an independent inquiry into this shooting incident. It is the responsibility of the UP govt and Modi govt to conduct an independent inquiry. I will also meet the Lok Sabha Speaker on this matter," Owaisi said.

The Hyderabad MP earlier informed through social media post that he was attacked by at least two shooters near the Chhajarsi toll plaza on the Hapur-Ghaziabad stretch of the National Highway 24 at about 6 PM on Thursday (February 3, 2022).

"Some time ago my car was fired at near Chhijarsi toll gate. Four rounds of shots were fired. There were 3-4 people, all of them ran away and left the weapons there. My car got punctured, but I moved to another car and left.We are all safe. Alhamdu'lilah," Owaisi said in a tweet.

Photo tweeted by Owaisi showed two bullet holes on the white Range Rover Discovery in which he was reportedly travelling when the attack took place. The third bullet hit the tyre of the vehicle. The leader left the area in another car which was part of his convoy.

"We were at the toll gate and had slowed down when we suddenly heard three-to-four rounds of gunshots. My car also got some dents and a tyre got punctured,” All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen told reporters later.

