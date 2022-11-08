Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Will the BJP gain power in Arki?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI In 2021, By-polls were held in the three assembly seats of Arki, Fatehpur, and Jubbal-Kotkhai along with the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. However, at that time, all four seats were won by the Congress party regardless of the fact that in 2019 they were won by the BJP.

With just days remaining for elections in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh, parties are looking forward to gaining power in the state. The Congress, BJP, and AAP have selected their candidates for the polls and are trying by all means to win the elections. However, it remains to be seen whether it would be the Congress, BJP or AAP that would win the upcoming polls in the state as Himachal Pradesh is one such state that has voted out its incumbent governments over the past years.

Arki assembly polls 2022 : The constituency of Arki falls in the Solan district of Himachal Pradesh. It is the 50th assembly constituency. The major candidates in Arki constituency include BJP's Govind Ram Sharma, Congress' Sanjay Avasthi, and AAP's Jeet Ram Sharma.

Earlier, in the elections in 2017, the tussle was mainly between Congress' Virbhadra Singh and BJP's Ratan Singh Pal. Among them, Congress' Virbhadra Singh managed to win the election whereas in the assembly elections in 2012, BJP's Govind Ram Sharma won the elections. Moreover, Arki was a Congress bastion from 1993-2007 with Dharam Pal Thakur gaining more votes than his competitors. But in 2007, changes were seen when BJP once again rose to power in the constituency.

