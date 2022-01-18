Mulayam Singh’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav to join BJP tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Aparna Yadav. (Representational image.)

Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav will join BJP on Wednesday. According to reports, Aparna Yadav -- the younger daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party supremo -- will join the saffron party on Wednesday (January 19) at 10 am.

This will be a major development in the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 beginning February 10. The polls will be conducted in 7 phases and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Aparna Yadav, joining the BJP, will be a significant move ahead of the polls, especially after when many BJP ministers and leaders have switched sides to Samajwadi Party.

