Gujarat Election 2022: Ankleshwar to witness close fight between BJP, AAP, Congress

Candidates in the fray for Ankleshwar Assembly constituency in the 2022 assembly elections in Gujarat are Ankur Patel from AAP, Ishwarsinh Patel from BJP.

Published on: November 22, 2022
Gujarat Election 2022: Ankleshwar is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is a part of the Bharuch district.

For the Gujarat Election 2022, the Ankleshwar Assembly constituency is set to witness a close contest between candidates from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. 

Candidates in the fray for Ankleshwar Assembly constituency in the 2022 assembly elections in Gujarat are Ankur Patel from AAP, Ishwarsinh Patel from BJP. 

The Congress party is yet to announce its candidate for the Ankleshwar Assembly seat. 

In the 2017 state assembly elections, Ishwarsinh Patel of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Anilkumar Chhitubhai Bhagat of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 46,912 votes.

Previous MLAs from Ankleshwar assembly constituency 

Year MLA Party
2017 Ishwarsinh Thakorbhai Patel BJP
2012 Ishwarsinh Thakorbhai Patel BJP
2007 Ishwarsinh Thakorbhai Patel BJP
2002 Ishwarsinh Thakorbhai Patel BJP
1998 Ayantibhai Zinabhai Patel BJP
1995 Patel Ratanjibhai Balubhai BJP
1990 Patel Thakorbhai Gumanbhai BJP
1985 Nathubhai Narotambhai Pate Congress
1980 Patel Nathubhai Narotambhai Congress
1975 Patel Thakorbhai Gomanbhai Congress
1972 M Hari Sinh Bhagubava Congress
1967 AA Patel Congress
1962 Kanaiyalal Yashvantrai Joshi Congress



