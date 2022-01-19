Follow us on Image Source : ANI Amit Palekar is AAP's Chief Ministerial candidate for Goa Assembly elections. Who is he?

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday fielded Amit Palekar as its Chief Ministerial candidate for Goa Assembly elections. An advocate by profession, Palekar is also a social worker from StCruz. Palekar is famous for intervening in the Oxygen crisis case during coronavirus second wave.

Amit Palekar belongs to Bhandari community in Goa, which constitutes about 3.5 lakh voters i.e more than 30 percent out of the total 11 lakh voters of Goa. Notably, many people of Bhandari society feel that the politics of Goa is occupied by non-Bhandaris like Brahmins, Saraswats and other caste people.

The 46-year-old name was announced by AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Panaji, “Goa wants a change and AAP has been getting a tremendous response in the coastal state. People are impressed with the Delhi model of governance,” he said. Kejriwal said that this time, the party has given tickets to the fresh faces across the state. He said that Palekar is a new face for Goa.

“Palekar is the one who is ready to even give his life for Goa,” said Kejriwal.

The AAP had announced that it will give face from the Bhandari community as its CM face in Goa. Palekar belongs to the Bhandari community. Kejriwal denied that by announcing a member of the Bhandari community as the CM face in Goa, the AAP is playing caste politics. “On the contrary, we are correcting the caste politics which was earlier played by other political parties,” he said.

