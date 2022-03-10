Aligarh Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP faces uphill task of repeating its 2017 performance

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aligarh Election Result 2022 LIVE

Aligarh election result 2022 Live updates: Counting of votes for Aligarh Assembly Election 2022 is underway. Aligarh Assembly seat falls under the Aligarh Lok Sabha seat which comprises five Assembly segments -- Khair, Barauli, Atrauli, Aligarh and Koil (all in Aligarh district). In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP's Satish Kumar Gautam won from here.

In this Assembly election, the BJP has fielded Mukta Raja from the Aligarh seat while the Congress has fielded Salman Imtiaz. The SP has fielded Zafar Alam while the AAP has given ticket to Monika Thapar.

Imtiaz, a former president of the AMU students' union, was slapped with an order barring him from staying in the district in the wake of anti-CAA agitation in the Aligarh Muslim University. The ban was imposed on Imtiaz on the basis of charges under the Gunda Act.

In 2017, Sanjeev Raja of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Zafar Aalam of Samajwadi Party with a margin of 15,440 votes.

Aligarh is said to be one of the highly polarised constituencies in UP which has 27.64 lakh registered voters. The seat witnessed a polling percentage of 60.49 per cent in the first phase on February 10, 2022. This was lower than 2017's poll percentage when 63.48 per cent polling was recorded.