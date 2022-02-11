'Akhilesh's Nayi Sapa...': BJP targets ex-CM after missing Dalit woman's body found in SP leader's plot

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB INDIA TV missing Dalit woman's body found in SP leader's plot in Unnao

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has attacked Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav after a body of a missing Dalit woman was found in a plot owned by a Samajwadi Party leader in Unnao.

Earlier on Thursday, two months after a 22-year-old Dalit woman in Unnao had gone missing, police recovered her decomposed body near an ashram owned by the son of late Fateh Bahadur Singh, a former Uttar Pradesh minister.

According to police, Rajol Singh, the son of Fateh Bahadur Singh was arrested on January 24 in connection with the alleged kidnapping of the woman. On January 25, the woman's mother had tried to immolate herself in front of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's vehicle in Lucknow. The woman's mother has alleged laxity by police, especially local SHO Akhilesh Chandra Pandey. The SHO has been suspended now.

“When the girl’s mother was pleading in front of your car, you did not pay heed and protected your SP leader. In the new SP, you will forgive every heinous crime of your leaders," Keshav Prasad tweeted in Hindi.

BSP supremo Mayawati also attacked the Samajwadi Party leader and demanded immediate action.

“Recovery of a buried body of a Dalit woman from the property of an SP leader in Unnao district is a very sad and serious matter. The family members were already suspecting the SP leader’s hand in abduction and murder. The state government should immediately take strict legal action against the culprits to get justice for the victim’s family," she tweeted.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police, Unnao, Shashi Shekhar Singh, on December 8, a missing complaint was filed after which an FIR was lodged on January 10 as per the rules. One person was arrested and the investigation is in progress. Based on the probe findings, the body was recovered. The decomposed body was found wrapped in a blanket and dumped in a septic tank.

The autopsy report also stated that she was assaulted and two injuries on her head were noticed.

Asked about the family's allegation that police delayed lodging the case, the ASP said, "This is not completely true. First, a missing complaint was lodged because the woman was an adult. When the Investigating Officer expressed doubt that the accused may have harmed the woman, police acted accordingly and recovered the body. So far, one person has been arrested. We are looking for his accomplices."

Meanwhile, the woman's mother told reporters, "My daughter was killed by Rajol Singh in his ashram and buried there. I had gone to the ashram earlier. They showed us the whole premises, except the three-storey building. I had called a local police officer, but he switched his phone off. If he had come, I would have found my daughter alive."

