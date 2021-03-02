TMC exodus continues: Jitendra Tiwari, 2-time party MLA, joins BJP

Image Source : ANI Another TMC MLA, Jitendra Tiwari joins BJP ahead of Bengal polls 2021.

Amid an ongoing exodus from the ruling Trinamool Congress ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, two-time party MLA from Pandabeswar in

Paschim Barddhaman district and former Asansol mayor, Jitendra Tiwari, joined the BJP on Tuesday.

Tiwari, who had rebelled against the TMC leadership but had mellowed down after the BJP declined to induct him into the party in December last year, joined the saffron camp in the presence of party state chief Dilip Ghosh at a programme in Sreerampur in Hooghly district.

''Want to work for development''

"I have joined the BJP as I want to work for the development of the state. In TMC, it was no longer possible to work for the party," he said after joining the saffron party.

Tiwari joined Bharatiya Janata Party, in the presence of BJP state president Dilip Ghosh at Sreerampore Hooghly.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly will be held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29.

Out of 294 assembly seats in Bengal, reserved seats for Scheduled Caste are 68 and Schedule Tribes are 16. There will be around 1.1 lakh polling booths in the state for the people to cast their vote.

