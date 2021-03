Bengal Polls 2021: PM Modi, Mithun Chakraborty, Suvendu Adhikari among BJP's 40 star campaigners list

Image Source : PTI PM Modi, Mithun Chakraborty, Suvendu Adhikari among BJP's 40 star campaigners list

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) on Wednesday released the list party's 40-star campaigners for the first phase of polling. Along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the saffron party has also named Suvendu Adhikari. Actor-turned-politicians Mithun Chakraborty and Payal Sarkar are also on the list of BJP's star campaigners.

Apart from Amit Shah, the list also features Union Minister Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan, and BJP national president JP Nadda.

West Bengal BJP in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh are among the prominent star campaigners.

Actor-turned-politicians Locket Chatterjee, Roopa Ganguly, Babul Supriyo, Manoj Tiwari, Srabanti Chatterjee, and Hiran Chatterjee are also on the list of star campaigners.

Mithun Chakraborty, who recently joined the BJP, will campaign for Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram. Adhikari has been fielded as Mamata’s opponent in a fierce face-off.

