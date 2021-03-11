'Drama': BJP, Congress demand CBI probe day after Mamata Banerjee allegedly attacked in Nandigram

Image Source : PTI Mamata Banerjee admitted at SSKM hospital after suffering injuries during her Nandigram visit on Wednesday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have demanded a CBI probe into the alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while she was campaigning in Nandigram last evening.

BJP's West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh said that it needs to be seen whether the incident was a "well-scripted drama" to garner votes. He demanded a CBI probe into the incident, adding that people of the state have seen such "drama" earlier as well.

"It needs to be probed what actually happened. How come a Z-plus protectee gets attacked is a matter that has to be looked into. The state should order a CBI probe to bring out the truth," he said.

"It needs to be seen whether it was a true incident or a well-scripted drama," Ghosh said, referring to Banerjee's photos on the hospital bed with her leg plastered.

Ghosh said that "such a drama" to garner sympathy votes, sensing defeat, would not yield any results this time. "The people of the state have seen such drama earlier too. Those who know they would be voted out of power can stoop to any level to get votes," he said.

Senior Congress leader and party's Bengal unit president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also demanded a CBI probe. He said that Banerjee is doing this to garner sympathy votes.

“The TMC is trying to gain political mileage out of this. A thorough investigation should be done to bring the truth in the public domain. Call the CBI, NIA, CID... the entire Nandigram is under the CCTV. This is a drama,” he told India TV.

Banerjee received leg injuries while campaigning in Nandigram on Wednesday evening. According to Mamata, she was pushed by four or five people against her car and she suffered injuries in her leg. At that time, she said, there were no police personnel around her. She, thereafter, left for Kolkata to get treatment.

Meanwhile, Banerjee is stable now and doctors are planning to conduct a series of medical tests, including a CT scan, to assess the degree of her injury, sources told PTI. Preliminary medical tests conducted on Banerjee late on Wednesday night detected severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, and injuries in her right shoulder, forearm and neck.

