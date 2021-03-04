Image Source : INDIA TV Bengal Polls 2021: Party wise full list of candidates

The BJP and ruling Trinamool Congress, headed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, are engaged in an intense election campaign in West Bengal with the saffron party deploying its enviable political machinery to capture power in the state which it has never ruled. Several Union ministers, MPs and other leaders recognised for their organisational and poll management skills have been roped in by the saffron party to drive its campaign in the state, with special attention on the seats which it considers winnable.

The saffron party made deep inroads in West Bengal by winning 18 of its 42 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 - only four less than ruling TMC. The BJP projects it as an alternative to the Trinamool Congress which is ruling the state since 2011 under Mamata Banerjee’s leadership. Its leaders are upbeat that the party will end Mamata Banerjee's 10-year rule in the assembly polls. The party is organising a series of events wherein it is highlighting the failures of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with a focus on political killings, minority appeasement, and poor handling of the COVID-19 situation. The saffron party expects to repeat the 2019 general elections performance in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The Trinamool Congress, on the other hand, is confident that Mamata's charisma will help the party retain the power in the state for another term even as its several MLAs and top leaders including Suvendu Adhikari have jumped onto the saffron ship.

The third alliance that is working hard to make inroads in the state is led by Congress. The Congress party is contesting the West Bengal assembly elections in alliance with the Left and Indian Secular Front (ISF) of Muslim cleric Abbas Siddiqui. Interestingly, Congress is fighting the CPI-M in Kerala as the principal opposition party.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. Results will be declared on May 2. The term of West Bengal Legislative Assembly will expire on May 30.

In 2016 the TMC had won 211 seats in the 294-member House. The Left-Congress alliance had bagged 77 seats and the BJP three.

BENGAL POLLS 2021: Here is the party-wise list of candidates: