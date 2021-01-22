TMC exodus continues: Mamata's minister Rajib Banerjee quits, may join BJP

Image Source : INDIA TV TMC exodus continues: Forest minister Rajib Banerjee quits, may join BJP

In a big jolt to West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, TMC's Rajib Banerjee resigned from his office as Forest Minister on Friday, ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly election. Rajib Banerjee, who was in charge of the forest department in the Bengal government, is expected to join BJP.

His resignation letter reads, "It has been a great honour and privilege to serve the people of West Bengal. I heartily convey my gratitude for getting this opportunity."

In the resignation letter to the Chief Minister, he did not mention the reason behind his decision.

In a Facebook post shared along with the resignation, Rajib Banerjee said on Friday, “Hope you all are doing well. This is to inform you that I am resigning as the Minister in Charge, Department of Forest, West Bengal from today. Over the years I have tried to do my duty with full responsibility and diligence."

“I have considered each one of you as my extended family and your support has always motivated me to go the extra mile and be at your service in a better way possible, hence I am announcing my formal resignation on this platform and have informed the concerned authority as well. I hope that in the years to come I will be able to be at each of your service in the best way possible as that has been the sole reason I am into politics.” he wrote in a Facebook post along with the resignation letter.

Rajib Banerjee joined the league of those leaders who have resigned from the TMC government. Former Transport Minister in the TMC government, Suvendu Adhikari among several others joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Midnapore in West Bengal on December 19 last year. Earlier, Rajib Banerjee had expressed his discontentment over a few leaders in the TMC without revealing their names on Facebook.

Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are slated to take place later this year.