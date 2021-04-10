West Bengal polls 2021: 15.85 per cent voter turnout recorded till 9 am | LIVE

Image Source : INDIA TV West Bengal elections 2021 LIVE: Phase 4 polling in 44 seats underway

Voting for 44 constituencies in West Bengal's fourth phase Assembly elections began at 7 am on Saturday amid tight security. This phase of the elections will witness an intense battle between 373 candidates in 44 constituencies of the state across five districts - Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly. Among the 44 constituencies, nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar and nine in Cooch Behar. A total of 1,15,81,022 voters will participate in this phase, out of which 2,63,016 are first-time voters.

The smallest constituency is Bally with 1,76,001 electorates whereas Chunchura is the biggest constituency with 3,13,701 electorates. As many as 15,940 polling stations will be used, including 12,361 main and 3,579 auxiliary stations.

West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates:

09:52 am: West Bengal elections: 15.85 per cent voter turnout recorded till 9 am in 44 seats where polling is underway for fourth phase

09:31 am: Prashant Kishor also knows that Modi Ji is the best and a 'sonar Bangla' will be made under his leadership. But to fool the people he got associated with TMC: BJP leader Locket Chatterjee, in Hoogly

09:22 am: Glad BJP's taking my clubhouse chat more seriously than the words of its leaders. On selective use of part of conversation, urge them to release full conversation: Prashant Kishor to ANI on leaked audio where he's saying "Modi, Mamata equally popular" among Bengal poll-related things

09:01 am: Clashes erupt between TMC and BJP workers in Cooch Behar

08:32 am: Security personnel helps woman voters get to the polling station in Alipurduar.

08:29 am: TMC candidate from Natabari constituency in Cooch Behar seen wearing a helmet.

08:13 am: Babul Supriyo helps BJP's polling agent to enter the booth

08:04 am: People stand in a queue outside Hatgacha Haridas Vidyapith (H.S), designated as a polling booth, in Bhangar of South 24 Parganas district

08:01 am: TMC writes to Election Commission alleging that "across several booths in Sitalkuchi, Natalbari, Tufanganj and Dinhata, BJP goons are creating a ruckus outside the booth and preventing TMC agents from entering the booth." TMC demands necessary actions from EC

07:49 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges people to vote in record numbers. "As the 4th phase of the West Bengal elections begin, urging the people voting today to do so in record numbers. I would especially request the youth and women to vote in large numbers," tweets PM Modi

07:45 am: BJP candidate from Bhangar constituency in South 24 Parganas district, Soumi Hati casts her vote

07:30 am: Voting process is underway

07:17 am: People queue up to cast their votes for the fourth phase of West Bengal elections 2021

7:00 am: Voting for the fourth phase begins on 44 seats across 5 districts

06:45 am: "I appeal to people to come to polling stations, cast votes," says Payel Sarkar, BJP candidate from Behala East

06:35 am: Voters queue up at polling station to cast their votes in Bhangar constituency of South 24 Parganas

06:15 am: Election officials conduct mock poll at polling station in Alipurduar