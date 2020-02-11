Wazirpur constituency Results LIVE: Counting of votes begin

Image Source : Wazirpur Assembly constituency Results 2020:

Wazirpur Assembly constituency Results 2020: Wazirpur assembly is one of the seventy Delhi assembly constituencies in northern India. Wazirpur assembly constituency is a part of the Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The Vidhan sabha seat has 1,10,960 registered voters. The Election Commission scheduled the voting in a single-phase in all Vidhan constituencies of the national capital territory on February 08.

In 2020, Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Rajesh Gupta for the next term. Other prominent faces to contest the 2020 state assembly election from Wazirpur Assembly are Harikishan Jindal of Congress and Dr Mahender Nagpal of BJP. In the Delhi Assembly Elections 2015, Rajesh Gupta from AAP won this seat bagging 61208 votes. In 2015, Wazirpur assembly constituency had a voter turnout of 68%.

Full list of candidates for Wazirpur assembly who will contest Delhi Assembly Election 2020:

NCT OF Delhi-WAZIRPUR Result Status O.S.N. Candidate Party EVM Votes Postal Votes Total Votes % of Votes 1 NATHU RAM Communist Party of India (Marxist) 0 0 0 0 2 DR. MAHENDER NAGPAL Bharatiya Janata Party 0 0 0 0 3 MUSTQIM AHMED Bahujan Samaj Party 0 0 0 0 4 RAJESH GUPTA Aam Aadmi Party 0 0 0 0 5 HARIKISHAN JINDAL Indian National Congress 0 0 0 0 6 KAMAL KISHORE Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 0 0 0 0 7 JUGAL KISHOR CHAWLA Rashtravadi Janata Party 0 0 0 0 8 MADAN SAH All India Forward Bloc 0 0 0 0 9 VIJAY KUMAR Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha 0 0 0 0 10 SURENDRA KUMAR Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) 0 0 0 0 11 NARESH KUMAR NAGPAL Independent 0 0 0 0 12 BALWANT KUMAR PARJAPATI Independent 0 0 0 0 13 RAJESH GUPTA Independent 0 0 0 0 14 SURAJ Independent 0 0 0 0 15 NOTA None of the Above 0 0 0 0 Total 0 0 0

