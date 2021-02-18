Image Source : PTI (FILE) Vadodara Municipal Corporation election: Congress manifesto promises to build 'dating destinations'

The Congress party has promised to build 'dating destinations' in Gujarat. In its manifesto for the Vadodara Municipal Corporation, the grand old party has promised to build cafes that will serve as 'dating destinations' for youngsters belonging to the middle class and lower middle-class families in Vadodara city. The manifesto was released on Tuesday as part of the party’s “Iconic Vadodara” promise.

Congress' city unit president Prashant Patel said that such facilities are the need of the hour. "Coffee shops or cafes are expensive. Youths from middle and lower-middle class can hardly afford to pay huge bills. We are in the 21st century and it is our duty to promote a culture where our youngsters can sit and enjoy private moments without any fear," Patel told PTI.

If the Congress is voted to power, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) will build cafes, which will double up as dating destinations, he added. "These amenities will also generate employment for locals," the Congress leader argued.

Notably, over 60,000 students take admission every year at state-run MS University and three to four private universities that have campuses in and around Vadodara city. Apart from cafes, the city Congress has also promised to build club houses where women can organise kitty parties at affordable rates.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has reacted to the Congress' manifesto, saying it was an “influence of Italian culture”.

“The Congress is known for making thoughtless comments during election times just to lure voters by hook or by crook. Is dating a part of our culture? The Congress has no respect for the values of the Indian society,” party leader Sunil Solanki said.

The BJP is ruling the municipal corporation in Vadodara since 1995.

Elections to six municipal corporations -- Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar will take place on February 21 and to 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats on February 28. Counting of votes for the six municipal corporations will take place on February 23, and for the 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats on March 2.