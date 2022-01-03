'Teen Tigada, Kaam Bigada': Congress launches theme song for Uttarakhand polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Congress leader Harish Rawat with Uttarakhand Congress President Ganesh Godiyal (R) and others during the launch of a song for upcoming Uttarakhand polls, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

Highlights Uttarakhand Congress on Monday released a theme song for upcoming polls.

The song is titled 'Teen Tigada Kaam Bigada'

Senior leaders of Congress including Harish Rawat, held a press conference at AICC headquarters.

The Congress on Monday released its theme song for the Uttarakhand assembly elections which targets the BJP and highlights the "failures" of the "double engine" policy of the saffron party. The BJP, which is power in Uttarakhand and at the Centre, has been claiming that its "double engine" model has been beneficial for the state's development.

With 'Teen Tigada, Kaam Bigada' as the punch line, the Congress' theme song draws attention to the BJP changing its chief minister in the state three times. The party in the song also claims that the BJP will be defeated in the upcoming elections.

The Congress' state unit presented a united face at the launch of the theme song, days after former chief minister and senior leader Harish Rawat targeted his own party publicly in the wake of factionalism and infighting in the unit. "People want a change in Uttarakhand and they are openly saying so," Rawat told reporters at the launch of the song.

Asked who will be the face of the Congress in the state, he said, "People will be the face and people are clearly asking for a change." Rawat said the theme song signals the importance of the 2022 elections and calls for a change.

"Today, we are seeking change not only for power but preservation of democracy to fight for the concept of development which has been distorted. The Centre has acknowledged the failure of the 'double engine' government by changing chief ministers thrice," he said.

Rawat, who is the campaign committee chief of the Congress in Uttarakhand, said one of the chief ministers, who was removed, was piloting the state budget as finance minister, and he was changed.

"This is an insult to parliamentary conventions and people were not told why changes happened.

In 2013, the change of chief ministers happened because of failure of handling of the Kedarnath tragedy," he said.

"The double engine governance model failed in the state. Why the second chief minister was appointed remains a mystery. Only two people, the prime minister and Union home minister, know the reason behind the mystery. The third chief minister was also going to become a casualty but managed to stay. Uttarakhand is feeling a sense of insult," Rawat said.

He also said that Uttarakhand reported the highest Covid death rate in the country and the BJP government mismanaged the coronavirus crisis and there was also a Covid testing scandal.

Rawat said that "the punch line of the song is 'Teen Tigada Kaam Bigada' and that 'Uttrakhand mein nahi aayegi ab Bhajpa dobara' (the BJP will not return to power in Uttarakhand)".

Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal announced that AAP state working president Anant Chauhan, sitting Uttarkashi zila panchayat head Deepak Gujran, former BJP MLA Mal Chand, had joined the party.

Asked whether the 'one family, one ticket formula' would apply in the state, Rawat said, "No one said that. These things are decided by the party and the Congress Working Committee. This is not done at the state level. The party will decide."

AICC in-charge of Uttarakhand Devendra Yadav said, "Some decisions have been taken in Punjab. We will discuss these matters, decide and let you know. People have decided who will come. The Congress is the first preference of the people of the state."

Punjab has decided on the 'one family one ticket' formula in upcoming assembly polls.