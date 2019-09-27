Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Hamirpur by poll result: Yuwraj Singh of BJP leads

Early trends show that BJP's Yuwraj Singh is leading in Hamirpur assembly by-election. Yuwraj has 51,495 votes which account for 37.29 per cent of total votes counted so far.

Samajwadi Party's Dr Manoj Kumar Prajapati is coming second with 41,055 votes (29.73%) followed by Naushad Ali of the Bahujan Samaj Party with 21,575 votes (15.62%).

After 14 rounds of counting the BJP candidate was leading by over 10,000 votes over his SP rival.

The bye-election was necessitated after the disqualification of BJP MLA Ashok Singh Chandel, who was convicted in a 22-year-old murder case in May.