UP Polls LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi, Owaisi to address rallies in state; Akhilesh exudes confidence in election win

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh polls LIVE updates

Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to Assembly polls early next year. The BJP with its successful efforts to expand its social base in the state has failed the political arithmetic of the Samajwadi Party, BSP and Congress in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls in the state, as also the previous assembly polls. The BJP has also been getting votes from sections of the minority community and is making efforts to return to power with over 300 seats.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has made many lucrative promises and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has said the party would win 400 seats in the assembly. BSP leaders state that the party believes in less talk and more work.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party's 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra' that began on October 12, will now also have Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) National President Om Prakash Rajbhar, informed party sources. Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), a former BJP, have become allies for the 2022 UP assembly polls. Earlier on October 9, Yadav had expressed confidence about winning the polls in Uttar Pradesh and said that the people of the state were disappointed with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state.

Congress General Secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also set to address the party's 'Pratigya Sammelan-Lakshya 2022' in Bulandshahr and Moradabad on November 14 and 15, respectively, state unit president Ajay Kumar Lallu said.

She will hold talks with party office-bearers on various issues during the 'Pratigya Sammelan-Lakshya 2022' which are being organised across the state to take the resolutions adopted by the party ahead of the assembly polls among the people, Lallu said in a statement.

The first such programme is being organized in Bulandshahr on November 14. Party office-bearers from 14 districts in Agra, Aligarh and Meerut divisions will attend the event. The next day, Priyanka Gandhi will interact with office-bearers from 12 districts in Saharanpur, Moradabad and Bareilly, the Uttar Pradesh Congress chief said.

He said that during the last three years, the Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit, under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi, has not only vigorously raised issues concerning the public and fixed the responsibility of the government but also worked on strengthening the organisation.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi too is making repeated visits to the state. AIMIM is part of Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha and Owaisi has been holding a series of rallies in Uttar Pradesh. BSP has also stepped up efforts to woo the minority community which is estimated to be over 20 per cent of the state's population.

The number of MLAs from the Muslim community has varied over the years in the state. The state had 23 MLAs from the Muslim community in 2017, 64 MLAs in 2012, 56 MLAs in 2007, 64 MLAs in 2002.

In the 2017 assembly elections, BJP got 39.7 per cent votes, BSP got 22.2 per cent, Samajwadi Party 21.8 per cent and Congress got 6.2 per cent votes.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read | JAM stands for 'Jinnah, Azam Khan and Mukhtar': Amit Shah's veiled attack on Akhilesh in Azamgarh