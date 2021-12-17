Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Elections 2022: 'SP, BSP govts protected goons but Adityanath wiped them out', says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday addressed a joint rally of BJP and Nishad Party in Lucknow, wherein he attacked opposition parties SP and BSP. He alleged that the parties protected goons while 'Yogi wiped them out from UP' He also said that they only 'worked for their castes', while the BJP worked for all. During the address, he also sang praises for the Nishad Party and said that when voted to power again in UP, BJP will fulfill the rest of the agendas of the Nishad community. The rally was organized in light of upcoming assembly elections in the state slated for 2022.

During the address, Shah said, "Yogi Adityanath has wiped out goons and mafia from the State. While, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party used to protect them".

"While SP and BSP used to say that they work for the backward, they never did the work of giving constitutional recognition to the backward classes. However, BJP did give constitutional rights to the backward classes", he further added.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also addressed the rally. Welcoming BJP's alliance with the Nishad Party, he said, "In 2019, the Nishad party was with us in the alliance. During that time world's biggest alliance of 'Babua and Bua' was formed but we defeated them &got a huge majority. So once again we've to work together to form our govt".

Shah also praised PM Modi for laying the foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Soon, the temple will be constructed at the site of Ram Janmabhoomi.