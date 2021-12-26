UP CM Yogi Adityanath lays foundation stone of houses for poor on land freed from mafias

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP CM Yogi Adityanath to lay foundation stone of houses for poor on land freed from mafias

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that his government constructed houses for the poor on land freed from the mafias. Meanwhile, The chief minister held a meeting with the officials of Team 9.

Later in the day, Adityanath is likely to attend various programs ahead of the day. He will firstly attend Defence Research and Development Organisation's lab foundation stone laying program, which will also be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Later, the chief minister will lay the foundation stone for various development projects program at Osa Mandi in Manjhanpur of Kaushambi. He will reach Prayagraj at 3:00 pm and will do Bhoomi Pujan of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Earlier on Saturday, Adityanath launched a "free tablets and laptops distribution scheme" for one crore youths of the state.

(With ANI inputs)

