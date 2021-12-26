Sunday, December 26, 2021
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. UP CM Yogi Adityanath lays foundation stone of houses for poor on land freed from mafias

UP CM Yogi Adityanath lays foundation stone of houses for poor on land freed from mafias

CM Yogi first attended DRDO's lab foundation stone laying ceremony, which was also attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 26, 2021 16:31 IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to lay foundation stone of houses for
Image Source : PTI

UP CM Yogi Adityanath to lay foundation stone of houses for poor on land freed from mafias

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that his government constructed houses for the poor on land freed from the mafias. Meanwhile, The chief minister held a meeting with the officials of Team 9.

Later in the day, Adityanath is likely to attend various programs ahead of the day. He will firstly attend Defence Research and Development Organisation's lab foundation stone laying program, which will also be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Later, the chief minister will lay the foundation stone for various development projects program at Osa Mandi in Manjhanpur of Kaushambi. He will reach Prayagraj at 3:00 pm and will do Bhoomi Pujan of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Earlier on Saturday, Adityanath launched a "free tablets and laptops distribution scheme" for one crore youths of the state. 

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ | Religious conversions happen when people get influenced, not by fear of sword: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News