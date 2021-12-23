Thursday, December 23, 2021
     
  Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to launch development projects worth Rs 870 cr in Varanasi today
Uttar Pradesh and four other states (Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur) are slated to go to polls early next year. Barring Punjab, the BJP is in power in all the remaining four states. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi on Thursday and launch multiple development initiatives, including inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of 22 projects worth over Rs 870 crore. This would be PM Modi's second visit to Varanasi, also his parliamentary constituency, within 10 days. It has been the constant endeavour of the prime minister to work for the development and economic progress of his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement. Moving ahead in this direction, he will visit Varanasi and launch multiple development initiatives at around 1 pm on Thursday, it added. Uttar Pradesh and four other states (Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur) are slated to go to polls early next year. Barring Punjab, the BJP is in power in all the remaining four states. 

