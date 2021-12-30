Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to sound poll bugle in U'khand; Amit Shah to hold 3 rallies in UP

Thursday, December 30, 2021
     
  Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 to be implemented in Uttar Pradesh till March 31, 2022: Govt
Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab will go to polls early in 2022. While the first four are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the last one has a Congress government.

New Delhi Updated on: December 30, 2021 10:19 IST
The stage is set for Assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. While the first four are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the last one has a Congress government. Although the dates are yet to be announced, all the political parties have started flexing their muscles in the poll-bound states. Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous and one of the most politically crucial states, is already witnessing marathon rallies by top politicians from both the ruling and opposition parties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited Varanasi, also his parliamentary seat, to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, setting the tone for elections. From Congress' side, its senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is spearheading the campaign. She is addressing rallies across the length and breadth of the state, promising to bring a change if her party forms the next government. Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati, both former CMs of Uttar Pradesh, are also leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters.

 

  • Dec 30, 2021 10:19 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    BJP prepared to hold virtual rallies: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

    While the Election Commission (EC) is yet to decide on holding the assembly elections in the five poll-bound states amid the rising cases of Covid, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday said the BJP is prepared to hold virtual rallies. Talking to the media, Shekhawat said that EC will decide guidelines for election rallies and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will follow them.

  • Dec 30, 2021 10:18 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Punjab: Ex-Congress leader Sodhi given 'Z' category security after joining BJP

    Like in West Bengal, the Centre has accorded 'Z' category security cover to Punjab politician and former Congress leader Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi after he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party recently. Sodhi, who joined the BJP on December 21, will be getting this security cover both in Delhi and Punjab, to be provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). A four-time MLA who won the last Assembly elections from Guruhar Sarai, Sodhi is said to be close to former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. He has already announced his resignation from the Congress on social media, where he posted his resignation letter addressed to interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

  • Dec 30, 2021 10:15 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Uttarakhand: BJP convincing aspirants to avoid rebellion after ticket distribution

    In an attempt to avoid any case of rebellion after ticket distribution for next year's Assembly elections in Uttarakhand, the state unit of BJP has started identifying and convincing such leaders to ensure victory for the party candidates. The Assembly poll in-charges of the party in Uttarakhand has been asked to prepare a list of such leaders and submit it to the state leadership. The BJP leadership in Uttarakhand has realised that some aspirants will raise their voices if they are denied tickets, and to avoid such a situation, they must be approached and convinced well in advance.

  • Dec 30, 2021 10:14 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Six Samajwadi Party corporators join Congress in UP

    The Samajwadi Party (SP) suffered a jolt in Kanpur when its six corporators, including Suhail Ahmad left the party and joined the Congress in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu. Those who left the SP are Suhail Ahmad, who is the leader of the Samajwadi Party corporators in Kanpur Municipal Corporation house, Shibbu Ansari, Shashi, Rakesh Sahu, Abid Ali and Mahendra Pratap Singh. Congress MLA Suhail Ansari was present on the occasion when Suhail Ahmad and others took membership of the Congress Party in Lucknow. All these corporators belong to the Sisamau Assembly seat. SP MLA Irfan Solanki had won this seat after defeating the BJP candidate Suresh Awasthi in the 2017 elections.

  • Dec 30, 2021 10:12 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Rebel BSP MLA booked or speech against Modi, Yogi

    BJP leaders in Hapur have lodged a complaint with police, demanding action against local MLA Aslam Chaudhary, who allegedly used foul language against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. An FIR has been registered against Chaudhary under IPC section 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity. Somvir Singh, Station House officer (SHO) City Kotwali, Hapur, said that the matter is being investigated. Chaudhary, who is a BSP MLA from Dhaulana constituency, had later switched over to the Samajwadi Party (SP).

  • Dec 30, 2021 10:06 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    JP Nadda to address Yuva Rally in Manipur today

    BJP's national president JP Nadda will address Yuva Rally in Manipur today. 

  • Dec 30, 2021 10:05 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Amit Shah to address 3 rallies in UP today

    Senior BJP leader and Home Amit Shah will address multiple election rallies in Uttar Pradesh today. According to the BJP, he will address the first rally in Moradabad at noon, the second rally in Aligarh at 2 PM and the third rally in Unnao at 4 PM.

  • Dec 30, 2021 10:03 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Former SAD leaders join BJP in Delhi

    Former Shiromani Akali Dal leaders Jagdeep Singh Nakai, Ravipreet Singh Siddhu, Harbhag Singh Desu and former Congress MLA Shri Shamsher Singh Rai joined the BJP at party headquarters in New Delhi.

  • Dec 30, 2021 10:01 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Punjab: Congress not to announce chief ministerial face

    The Congress party has decided not to announce a Chief Minister face for the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab. According to Sunil Jakhar, chairman of the campaign committee of Punjab Congress, the party will contest under a 'joint leadership'. The move is seen as a blow to Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is said to have been positioning himself as the chief minister candidate of Congress.

  • Dec 30, 2021 9:59 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    PM Modi to inaugurate 23 projects in poll-bound Uttarakhand today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haldwani in Uttarakhand on Thursday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 23 projects worth over Rs 17,500 crore. Among the 23 projects, the foundation stone will be laid for 17 projects worth over Rs 14,100 crore. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

