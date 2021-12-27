Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Will EC postpone polls in 5 states? Key meeting with Health Secy today

Monday, December 27, 2021
     
Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab will go to polls early next year. While the first four are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the last one has a Congress government.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 27, 2021 9:06 IST
The stage is set for Assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. While the first four are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the last one has a Congress government. Although the dates are yet to be announced, all the political parties have started flexing their muscles in the poll-bound states. Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous and one of the most politically crucial states, is already witnessing marathon rallies by top politicians from both the ruling and opposition parties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited Varanasi, also his parliamentary seat, to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, setting the tone for elections. From Congress' side, its senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is spearheading the campaign. She is addressing rallies across the length and breadth of the state, promising to bring a change if her party forms the next government. Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati, both former CMs of Uttar Pradesh, are also leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters.

 

  • Dec 27, 2021 9:03 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    UP's economy worsening: Akhilesh Yadav

    Claiming that Uttar Pradesh's economy is worsening instead of improving, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged that this has made Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath silent on his vision to make the state a USD 1 trillion economy. Making the assertion in a statement, Yadav, however, did not elaborate on what basis he had claimed that the UP economy has gone into a tailspin.  In his statement, Yadav also claimed that owing to the wrong policies of the BJP, the country's economy has crumbled. "The Prime Minister shows the dream of making the country a USD 5 trillion economy but no concrete step has been taken for it," he said.

  • Dec 27, 2021 9:01 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    BJP trying to use COVID as excuse for postponing UP polls: Yechury

    CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday said that the ruling BJP was trying to use the excuse of rising COVID-19 cases to postpone assembly election in Uttar Pradesh as it was staring at defeat. Yechury said, the Allahabad High Court has requested the Election Commission to consider postponing the 2022 UP assembly election owing to the rising cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19. 

  • Dec 27, 2021 9:00 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Punjab CM Channi pays obeisance at gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib

    Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday paid obeisance at the Sri Fatehgarh Sahib Gurdwara on the second day of the annual 'Shaheedi Sabha'. The 'Shaheedi Sabha' was dedicated to the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh's two younger sons Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, and Mata Gujri.

  • Dec 27, 2021 8:59 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Owaisi will start wearing æjaneu' if Yogi returns to power in 2022: UP minister

    If the Yogi Adityanath government returns to power in Uttar Pradesh for a second term, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will start wearing Hindus' sacred thread 'janeu', worn across the shoulder, and chanting Lord Ram's name, a UP minister said on Sunday. This will be in the line of leaders like Rahul Gandhi wearing æjaneu' and Akhilesh Yadav visiting Hanuman temples to pay his obeisance amid the strengthening BJP's ideology, UP's Panchayati Raj Minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary asserted. Chaudhary, who hails from Moradabad and is a member of the state's Legislative Council, made the remark at a youths' meet in Shamli. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

  • Dec 27, 2021 8:58 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    People well aware of 'false promises' of rival political parties: Punjab BJP chief

    Ahead of next year's Assembly elections, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma has said the people were well aware of the "false promises" being made by the rival political parties and exuded confidence that his party would form government in the state. Only the BJP can give a stable government and drug-free state, he said..

  • Dec 27, 2021 8:58 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    If Priyanka Gandhi empowers girls then a ban is imposed: Surjewala

    Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that if Priyanka Gandhi empowers girls and women through a marathon then a ban is imposed and the party accepts it but for Modi's event 25,000 sports persons are called and that is fine. "So one criterion for Priyanka Gandhi and another criterion for Modi ji to gather 25 thousand sports persons," he said.

  • Dec 27, 2021 8:56 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Govt should decide whether to ban political rallies: Congress

    The Congress on Sunday said it is for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP government to decide whether political rallies should be banned in the wake of the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and asserted that it will follow whatever decision is taken. Asked whether the Congress would demand that there should be a ban on rallies, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala at a press conference said it is for the government to decide on it.

  • Dec 27, 2021 8:56 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    ECI to hold meeting with Union Health Ministry today

    The Election Commission of India will meet the senior officials of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on Monday. The meeting, in which Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will take part, will have a discussion on the prevailing COVID-19 situation for upcoming Assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. 

