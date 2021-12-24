Friday, December 24, 2021
     
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Amit Shah to tour Uttar Pradesh 7 times in 10 days

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur are due early next year.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 24, 2021 9:06 IST
BJP leader Amit Shah 
To scale up the BJP's campaign for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Union Minister Amit Shah will tour the state in the coming days and will cover more than 140 constituencies. During his trip, which will span over a week starting December 24, Shah, the party's key strategist will travel to at least 21 different locations in the state and in each location, will hold a programme for seven cluster constituencies. The Home Minister is expected to visit Uttar Pradesh seven times in the next 10 days. He will also hold three roadshows in Bareilly, Ayodhya and Gorakhpur. Keeping caste equations in mind, each programme will be attended by people from three OBC-dominated constituencies, two urban constituencies, one scheduled caste-dominated constituency and one minority-dominated constituency. Among the key features of Shah’s visit will be his late evening meetings with party workers to deliberate on strategies for the upcoming elections. It was under the leadership of Shah as BJP chief that the party had won a massive majority in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, and won 67 Lok Sabha seats out of 80 in 2019. In 2014, when he was Uttar Pradesh in-charge, the BJP had won 73 Lok Sabha seats. Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are due early next year.

 

  • Dec 24, 2021 9:06 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    PM Modi to lay foundation stone of sports university in Meerut on Jan 2

    Preparations are underway in Meerut to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 2 for laying the foundation stone of a sports university in Salwa village of Sardhana area. Meerut Divisional Commissioner Surendra Singh chaired a meeting in which he discussed the necessary arrangements to be made for the event with the police and district officials in attendance. After laying the foundation stone, some beneficiaries of the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, among others are expected to be felicitated by PM Modi.

  Dec 24, 2021 9:05 AM (IST)
Stop political rallies: Allahabad HC urges Centre

    Stop political rallies: Allahabad HC urges Centre

    The Allahabad High Court on Thursday urged the central government to stop political rallies from being held in election-bound states amid rising cases of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19. A Bench of Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, while allowing the bail application of a petitioner in a case, said the number of patients infected with Omicron are increasing and there is a possibility of a third wave. The court said countries like China, Netherlands, and Germany have imposed complete or partial lockdowns due to the rising cases. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

  • Dec 24, 2021 9:03 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Punjab: Govt approves one-time settlement for defaulters of industrial plot dues

    The Punjab cabinet on Thursday gave its approval for coming out with a one-time settlement scheme for chronic defaulters of dues of principal cost of industrial plots located in the state. The industrial plots were developed by the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) or Punjab Infotech.

  • Dec 24, 2021 9:02 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Punjab: Sonia Gandhi seeks opinion of MPs on Congress' prospects in polls

    It is learnt that Congress' interim chief Sonia Gandhi sought the opinion of the MPs on the party's prospects in the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls. The meeting was held at the Congress chief's 10, Janpath residence.

  • Dec 24, 2021 9:01 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Amarinder's wife skips Sonia Gandhi's crucial meeting with Punjab MPs

    Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh's wife Preneet Kaur, who is the Congress MP from Patiala, did not attend Sonia Gandhi's meeting on Thursday. Sonia yesterday held deliberations with the party MPs from Punjab on the current political situation in the poll-bound state. 

  • Dec 24, 2021 9:00 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Sonia Gandhi holds meeting with Congress MPs from poll-bound Punjab

    Congress president Sonia Gandhi held deliberations with the party MPs from Punjab on Thursday on the current political situation in the poll-bound state. Though the details of what transpired at the meeting were not known, it was convened on a day when a blast took place in the Ludhiana district court complex, killing one person. The meeting also comes in the wake of incidents of alleged sacrilege attempts at the Golden Temple in Amritsar and in Kapurthala, and the subsequent lynching of two men.

  • Dec 24, 2021 8:59 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Punjab: Former MP Ranjit Singh Brahmpura rejoins Akali Dal

    Former MP Ranjit Singh Brahmpura rejoined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the presence of party stalwart Parkash Singh Badal on Thursday. Brahmpura was the patron of the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led SAD (Sanyukt). He was against an alliance or a seat-sharing arrangement between the SAD (Sanyukt) and the BJP for the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls.

  Dec 24, 2021 8:59 AM (IST)
Amit Shah to visit Uttar Pradesh 7 times in 10 days

    Amit Shah to visit Uttar Pradesh 7 times in 10 days

    Senior BJP leader Amit Shah will kickstart his Uttar Pradesh tour from Friday to oversee the party’s preparedness and give momentum to its election campaign. He is expected to visit Uttar Pradesh seven times in the next 10 days. 

