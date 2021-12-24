Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Amit Shah to tour Uttar Pradesh 7 times in 10 days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) BJP leader Amit Shah

To scale up the BJP's campaign for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Union Minister Amit Shah will tour the state in the coming days and will cover more than 140 constituencies. During his trip, which will span over a week starting December 24, Shah, the party's key strategist will travel to at least 21 different locations in the state and in each location, will hold a programme for seven cluster constituencies. The Home Minister is expected to visit Uttar Pradesh seven times in the next 10 days. He will also hold three roadshows in Bareilly, Ayodhya and Gorakhpur. Keeping caste equations in mind, each programme will be attended by people from three OBC-dominated constituencies, two urban constituencies, one scheduled caste-dominated constituency and one minority-dominated constituency. Among the key features of Shah’s visit will be his late evening meetings with party workers to deliberate on strategies for the upcoming elections. It was under the leadership of Shah as BJP chief that the party had won a massive majority in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, and won 67 Lok Sabha seats out of 80 in 2019. In 2014, when he was Uttar Pradesh in-charge, the BJP had won 73 Lok Sabha seats. Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are due early next year.