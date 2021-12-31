Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Amit Shah in Ayodhya today, to visit temples and address mega rally

Friday, December 31, 2021
     
Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab will go to polls early in 2022. While the first four are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the last one has a Congress government.

New Delhi Updated on: December 31, 2021 11:15 IST
The stage is set for Assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. While the first four are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the last one has a Congress government. Although the dates are yet to be announced, all the political parties have started flexing their muscles in the poll-bound states. Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous and one of the most politically crucial states, is already witnessing marathon rallies by top politicians from both the ruling and opposition parties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited Varanasi, also his parliamentary seat, to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, setting the tone for elections. From Congress' side, its senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is spearheading the campaign. She is addressing rallies across the length and breadth of the state, promising to bring a change if her party forms the next government. Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati, both former CMs of Uttar Pradesh, are also leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters.

 

  • Dec 31, 2021 11:15 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Goa polls: AAP to make its candidates sign affidavits to avoid defections

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which will be contesting next year's Goa Assembly elections, on Thursday said its candidates will have to sign legal affidavits mentioning that they will not quit the party to join another one. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has taken this decision to stem defections as it feels that the coastal state is "notorious" for politicians jumping to other parties, an AAP leader said. The AAP has decided to contest all 40 seats in Goa assembly polls, scheduled to be held in February 2022. "Goa, despite being a tiny state is notorious for political defections," AAP leader Amit Palekar told reporters.

  • Dec 31, 2021 11:14 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Priyanka speaks to Dalit girl beaten up by group of people in Amethi

    Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday spoke to a Dalit girl of Amethi who was brutally beaten up by a group of people and assured her of all possible help at every level for getting justice. A video of the incident in which the girl is seen being beaten up has gone viral on the social media. A five-member delegation of the Congress, led by its Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, went to the girl's house and got her to speak to Priyanka Gandhi on the phone.

  • Dec 31, 2021 11:14 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    BJP conspiring to end reservation by privatisation: Akhilesh

    Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has said that the BJP is conspiring to end reservation in the government jobs by privatisation. He said that this would hit youths aspiring for government jobs. Akhilesh, while addressing meetings on Thursday night, described the 2022 Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh as a historic opportunity for the deprived and the jobless to protect Indian Constitution and avail the right enshrined therein.

  • Dec 31, 2021 11:13 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    PM Modi to lay foundation stone of sports university in UP on Jan 2

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut on January 2. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced the setting up of the university to promote sports in the state.

  • Dec 31, 2021 11:12 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Tax raid at Samajwadi Party MLC Pammi Jain's premises in UP

    The Income Tax department on Friday conducted raids at 50 premises belonging to Samajwadi Party MLC Pushapraj Jain (Pammi Jain), who also deals in the perfumery compounds business, and another businessman Babu Mian in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj. Babu Mian also deals in the perfume business and lives in Kannauj. A team of the Mumbai Income Tax Department is conducting the raids. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

  • Dec 31, 2021 11:06 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Previous govts spent money on burial grounds, we develop religious spots: Adityanath

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday claimed that while the previous state governments spent their money on burial grounds the BJP government works on developing religious spots, which boosts tourism and also generates employment. Adityanath made the ‘kabristan’ (graveyards) jibe at the party’s Jan Vishwas Yatra in Maharjganj, where he inaugurated or laid the foundation stones for 77 development projects worth Rs 437 crore. “The previous governments spent money on `kabristans’, our government spends it on beautification of places associated with deities, which are places of faith,” he said. This helps tourism, generates employment and boosts the economy, he said.

  • Dec 31, 2021 11:05 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Govt reviving flute industry in Pilibhit: Adityanath

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday invoked Lord Krishna in Pilibhit and said his government is reviving the flute industry in the district. "Work is going on to restore the flute, which Lord Krishna had once played. Your flute was recognised almost 5,000 years ago by Lord Shri Krishna. But, the previous governments had forgotten this," he said, according to a BJP statement. "We have linked this industry (flute) with one district, one product (scheme), so that local traditions could move forward," Adityanath said addressing BJP’s Jan Vishvas Yatra.

  • Dec 31, 2021 11:05 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Sidhu attacks Parkash Badal, Amarinder Singh for 'looting' Punjab

    Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday targeted former chief ministers Parkash Singh Badal and Amarinder Singh for allegedly "looting" the state over the last 25 years. He blamed the previous governments led by Badal and Singh for leaving the state with a heavy debt burden. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

  • Dec 31, 2021 11:02 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    BJP govt has rid Manipur of the atmosphere of fear: Nadda

    BJP president JP Nadda has said that the party's government at the Centre and the state has rid Manipur of the "atmosphere of fear" that was witnessed during the Congress rule in the state and urged the people to bring the party back to power in the March 2022 state election. The BJP government in the state helmed by N Biren Singh has established peace, effected integration, provided infrastructure, empowered women and helped in their uplift in all spheres of life, he said.

  • Dec 31, 2021 10:52 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Ex-Uttarakhand election commissioner Suvardhan Shah quits AAP

    Former Uttarakhand state election commissioner Suvardhan Shah resigned from Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) primary membership. He joined AAP in presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last year

  • Dec 31, 2021 10:32 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Amit Shah in Ayodhya today, to visit temples and address rally

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Ayodhya today where he will pay a visit to Ram Lalla and the Hanumangarhi temple and address a rally to bolster the BJP's campaign. 

