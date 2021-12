Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has raised the honorarium of gram pradhans from Rs 3500 to Rs 5000 per month, Kshetra panchayat pramukh who will now get Rs 11,300 per month.

The Zila panchayat president honorarium has also been increased who will now receive Rs 15,500/month.