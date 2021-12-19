Yogi defends IT raids on Akhilesh's aides, asks 'how can someone's wealth grow 200 times in 5 years'

Follow us on Image Source : @MYOGIADITYANATH Brushing aside Akhilesh Yadav's accusations of political vendetta, the CM asked, "Would there have been action against criminals and mafias if the Samajwadi Party was in power? Do these people deserve your vote?"

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday defended the Income Tax raids Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's aides ahead of the 2022 assembly elections. Brushing aside Akhilesh's accusations of political vendetta, the CM asked, "Would there have been action against criminals and mafias if the Samajwadi Party was in power? Do these people deserve your vote?"

Speaking at the 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' in Mathura, Yogi Adityanath said, "I saw yesterday that the Samajwadi Party was getting troubled at Income Tax raids. So, I asked someone, why? The journalist replied 'chor ki dadhi mein tinka' (a guilty conscience needs no accuser). Can anyone imagine how someone's wealth grows 200 times in five years?"

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav also alleged that phones of his party leaders were being tapped and the "Chief Minister listens to the recordings every evening". He said that all landline numbers of his office were also being tapped. The allegations came a day after four of his close associates were raided by Income Tax officials in Uttar Pradesh. Yadav said that the raids were an indication that the BJP was going to lose the election.

Akhilesh further said that the BJP had started working on the script handed down by Congress when they were in power. He said that the tactics of the BJP will increase as the elections get closer.

"Abhi to Income Tax Department aaya hai, Enforcement Directorate aayega, CBI aayega (Right now, now the tax department has come... the Enforcement Directorate will and the CBI will join soon). But the cycle (the Samajwadi Party's poll symbol) will not stop," Akhilesh added.

ALSO READ | Akhilesh Yadav alleges phone tapping, I-T raids by Yogi govt