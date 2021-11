Have been seeking alliance with SP for last 2 years: PSP chief Shivpal Yadav ahead of UP polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Alliance with Samajwadi party will be great if happens, says PSP chief Shivpal Yadav

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav on Sunday said that the alliance of his party with the Samajwadi Party if happens will be great. Speaking to the media, Shivpal said, "I have been seeking this (alliance with Samajwadi Party) for the last two years. It will be great if it happens."

He further hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that people are disappointed with the party.

"BJP made false promises at the time of elections, so there is a necessity of a change of power in the state," he said.

Earlier on November 3, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had announced that his party will form an alliance with his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav's party and will give him "full respect".

"It has been the endeavour of the Samajwadi Party to stitch an alliance with smaller parties. Naturally, we are going to forge an alliance with the party of Uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav as well. Samajwadi Party will give him full respect," said Akhilesh Yadav.

Shivpal Singh Yadav formed Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) after leaving the Samajwadi Party.

Shivpal had left after Akhilesh Yadav took over the reins of the Samajwadi Party from his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Samajwadi Party would have won 25 seats in 2019 if Akhilesh...: Shivpal Yadav