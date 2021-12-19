UP elections: BJP's Jan Vishwas Yatra to begin today, party's top leaders to participate

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI BJP's Jan Vishwas Yatra to begin today

Highlights The BJP is set to take out 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' from six places in Uttar Pradesh from Sunday.

Yatras will be taken out from Bijnor, Mathura, Jhansi, Ghazipur, Ambedkar Nagar and Ballia.

Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to assembly polls early next year.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to take out 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' from six places in Uttar Pradesh from Sunday, in the run-up to the state assembly elections next year. The campaign will be flagged off by the party`s top leaders including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several Union ministers. Yatras will be taken out from Bijnor, Mathura, Jhansi, Ghazipur, Ambedkar Nagar and Ballia.

While party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will flag off the Jan Vishwas Yatra from Ambedkar Nagar, UP CM Yogi Adityanth will inaugurate the second yatra from Mathura.

The third Yatra will be flagged off by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commencing from Jhansi and concluding in Kanpur. The fourth yatra will start from Bijnor's Bidurkoti, which will be inaugurated by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. It will conclude in Rampur.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the fifth journey from Ballia in eastern Uttar Pradesh and will conclude in Basti.

The sixth yatra and final phase of the Jan Vishwas Yatra will be inaugurated by Union minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani. The yatra will commence at Ghazipur and conclude in her own Parliamentary constituency of Amethi.

Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to assembly polls early next year. In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.

(with ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: PM Modi coins new slogan for 2022 polls, 'UP+Yogi Bahut hai upayogi (UPYOGI)'

ALSO READ: PM Modi to visit Goa today, to participate in Goa Liberation Day celebrations