Image Source : PTI UP Assembly Bypolls Results: Counting of votes underway in Naugaon Sadat, Tundla and other seats

The counting of votes polled during the byelections to seven Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats, among 54 assembly constituencies across 10 states was taken up on Tuesday.

An average of over 53 per cent voters had exercised their franchise on November 3 to decide the electoral fortunes of 88 candidates in the Naugaon Sadat, Tundla, Bangarmau, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Ghatampur and Malhani assembly constituencies. Barring Malhani, which was with the Samajwadi Party, the other seats were in the BJP's kitty.

There will be no impact of the by-poll results on the ruling governments in Jharkhand, Karnataka, Odisha and Nagaland.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage