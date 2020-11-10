UP Assembly Bypolls Results: Counting of votes underway in Naugaon Sadat, Tundla and other seats

Tuesday, November 10, 2020
     
An average of over 53 per cent voters had exercised their franchise on November 3 to decide the electoral fortunes of 88 candidates in the Naugaon Sadat, Tundla, Bangarmau, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Ghatampur and Malhani assembly constituencies. Barring Malhani, which was with the Samajwadi Party, the other seats were in the BJP's kitty. An average of over 53 per cent voters had exercised their franchise on November 3 to decide the electoral fortunes of 88 candidates in the Naugaon Sadat, Tundla, Bangarmau, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Ghatampur and Malhani assembly constituencies. Barring Malhani, which was with the Samajwadi Party, the other seats were in the BJP's kitty. 

New Delhi Updated on: November 10, 2020 9:05 IST
The counting of votes polled during the byelections to seven Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats, among 54 assembly constituencies across 10 states was taken up on Tuesday.

There will be no impact of the by-poll results on the ruling governments in Jharkhand, Karnataka, Odisha and Nagaland. 

