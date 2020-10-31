Tejashwi Yadav can't even spell 'Cabinet' correctly: Union Minister taunts Mahagathbandhan

Image Source : PTI Union Minister Ashwini Choubey takes a jibe at Tejashwi Yadav.

Just three days ahead of the Bihar Election phase 2 polling on November 3, Union Minister Ashwini Choubey took a jibe at opposition's Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav saying he can't even spell the word cabinet correctly.

According to ANI, Ashwini Choubey said, "That person who doesn't understand issues. and couldn't even clear class 10th exam, is criticising Nitish Kumar- a qualified engineer. He cannot even write the spelling of cabinet. His father's first cabinet decision promised that one lakh jobs will be provided but he collected money from them and the applications for the jobs are still there in the dustbin."

Further taunting at the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan), Choubey termed the alliance between Congress and RJD as Gappu and Pappu.

Polling for the first phase of Bihar Elections took place on October 28. The coronavirus scare failed to impact the turnout of the Bihar Assembly election with 55.69 per cent of the nearly 2.15 crore eligible voters having exercised their franchise on Wednesday.

According to the Election Commission, as compared to the corresponding assembly segments which went to poll in the 2015 stated elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the turnout this time was higher.

In the 2015 assembly elections, the turnout was 54.94 per cent in the corresponding constituencies.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls -- with the same assembly seats mapped to parliamentary seats -- the turnout was 53.54 per cent.

"So, the turnout in phase one is higher than both Assembly and Lok Sabha elections," a spokesperson said on Thursday while issuing the final figures for the first of the three-phase polls.

The next phase of polling will be held on November 3 and the final phase is on November 7.

A total of 71 assembly constituencies of Bihar spread across 16 districts went to polls on Wednesday in the first phase amid tight security and with COVID-19 guidelines in place.

Of the nearly 2.15 crore electors eligible to exercise the franchise, 1.12 crore are male, 1.01 crore female and 599 are categorised as third gender, according to data provided by the Election Commission.

(With inputs from PTI)

