Trilokpuri Constituency Result LIVE: Rohit Kumar Vs Kiran Vaidya Vs Vijay Kumar

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Trilokpuri Constituency Result | LIVE

Trilokpuri Constituency Result: Previous statistics

The counting of votes is underway. The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Rohit Kumar Mehraulia from Trilokpuri assembly constituency in Delhi assembly election. BJP candidate Kiran Vaidya is in the contest along with Vijay Kumar of the Congress party. Trilokpuri assembly constituency is a part of East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2005 assembly election, AAP's Raju Dhingan had emerged victorious from Trilokpuri constituency. Dhingan had defeated BJP's Kiran Vaidya by nearly 30,000 votes. Raju Dhingan had also won in 2013 against then sitting BJP MLA Sunil Kumar with a margin of almost 18,000 votes. In 2008, Sunil Kumar won the seat, defeating the Congress candidate.

Voting for the assembly election in Delhi took place on February 8.