Keep TMC, AAP away, walk on path of development by strengthening BJP: JP Nadda urges Goans

Targeting the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which have decided to fight the upcoming Goa Assembly elections, BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday urged the people of the state to shun these parties and walk on the path of development by strengthening the BJP.

The elections in Goa, where the BJP is currently in power, are due early next year. Addressing a BJP workers' convention at Valpoi Assembly constituency in North Goa, Nadda praised the Pramod Sawant-led Goa government for its performance.

Apart from CM Sawant, Union minister Shripad Naik and local MLA Vishwajit Rane, who is also the state health minister, were present on the occasion.

"If we look at the parameters like number one (state) in crime against women, deteriorated law and order situation and overall crime rate, then all these things are present in West Bengal," Nadda said, taking aim at the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC.

"If we speak about Delhi, then we realise that whichever systems that are needed to be put in place, the local government pushes it on the Centre," he said while referring to the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP dispensation in the national capital.

"Except for the advertisements, they are not doing any other kind of politics," he said.

Nadda then appealed to people of Goa to walk on the path of development and shun these forces. "I appeal to you all to contribute in strengthening the BJP in the state," he said.

The saffron party chief praised chief minister Sawant saying that he has been walking on the footsteps of late CM Manohar Parrikar, "who had dedicated his life for the people of Goa".

Nadda recalled that Parrikar, although ailing and despite being on a life support system, had asked 'How's the josh' during the opening of Atal Sethu bridge (built across River Mandovi in Panaji).

"I can see that the BJP workers are still maintaining the same josh (enthusiasm) to go forward in the right direction," the BJP leader added.

He congratulated Goa for being the first state in the country to achieve the target of 100 per cent administration of the first dose of anti-coronavirus vaccines, and expressed confidence the entire eligible population in the state will soon become fully vaccinated.

Vaccination has helped the coastal state in the resumption of the tourism sector, which has seen an increase in the tourist footfalls from 15 lakh to 80 lakh.

Nadda said the central government supported the people of the country during the pandemic.

"Hundred years back, when such a pandemic had struck, more people had died because of hunger than the disease," he said.