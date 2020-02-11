Tuesday, February 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
Delhi Election Result 2020
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election News
  4. These videos on Delhi election results will make you go 'ha ha ha'

These videos on Delhi election results will make you go 'ha ha ha'

A look at trending videos on Delhi election results that is surely going to give you a laughter dose.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 11, 2020 15:22 IST
Delhi election results 2020, Delhi results 2020

Representational image

Delhi Results 2020: Counting of votes for the Delhi election results is underway but with all the leads coming so far, there is no doubt left that Kejriwal-led AAP is set to return to power in the national capital. For the BJP, the party has improved from its 2015 performance but it can't be termed as an impressive comeback. However, Congress remained the most consistent party in Delhi elections 2020 as it failed to win a single seat maintaining its 2015 record.

In some constituencies, the counting of votes is nearing its end as final round votes are being counted, its now sure that Aam Aadmi Party is going to form government in the Delhi once again.

Going by the current trends, AAP is going to win over 60 seats, BJP is coming to single digits and Congress once again failing to manage to win a single seat, bringing the excitement of election results to an end. While Delhi result picture is almost clear now, people have taken it to social media sites sharing their reactions on the Delhi elections results. 

So for those people who might be little upset if their desired party or candidate's result have not come according to their expectations, here's a bunch of Twitter reactions that are surely going to give you a laughter dose. Take a look at some:

ALSO READAAP brooms Delhi, BJP and Congress sweep away internet

 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News