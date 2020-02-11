These videos on Delhi election results will make you go 'ha ha ha'

Representational image

Delhi Results 2020: Counting of votes for the Delhi election results is underway but with all the leads coming so far, there is no doubt left that Kejriwal-led AAP is set to return to power in the national capital. For the BJP, the party has improved from its 2015 performance but it can't be termed as an impressive comeback. However, Congress remained the most consistent party in Delhi elections 2020 as it failed to win a single seat maintaining its 2015 record.

In some constituencies, the counting of votes is nearing its end as final round votes are being counted, its now sure that Aam Aadmi Party is going to form government in the Delhi once again.

Going by the current trends, AAP is going to win over 60 seats, BJP is coming to single digits and Congress once again failing to manage to win a single seat, bringing the excitement of election results to an end. While Delhi result picture is almost clear now, people have taken it to social media sites sharing their reactions on the Delhi elections results.

So for those people who might be little upset if their desired party or candidate's result have not come according to their expectations, here's a bunch of Twitter reactions that are surely going to give you a laughter dose. Take a look at some:

Congress counting the number of seats in #DelhiResults 😂 pic.twitter.com/cItNe9YNop — Neel Joshi (@iEmN3El) February 11, 2020

Cong supporters watching BJP and AAP supporters discussing#DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/hmiC6yBCIw — gajender (@gajender00) February 11, 2020

Modi ji and Amit Shah watching the news of Delhi election results. #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/wG6gNiTzxY — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 11, 2020