Thank you Delhi for standing up to protect India's soul: Prashant Kishor

With Aam Aadmi Party's victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections looking all but certain, party's premier campaign strategist Prashant Kishor has thanked the people of the national capital for standing up to protect the soul of India. In a tweet, Kishor said, "Thank you Delhi for standing up to protect the soul of India!"

After 5 hours of counting, at 13:00, AAP was leading on 58 out of 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi while second-placed BJP was leading on 14 leaving Congress with a duck in front of their name for the second consecutive elections.

Incumbent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was himself sitting comfortable with a lead of over 11,000 votes from the New Delhi constituency.

Prashant Kishor was also the BJP strategist in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's successful run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha Election.