Tej Pratap Yadav: Lalu's maverick elder son eyeing victory from Hasanpur seat in Bihar Election 2020

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav is contesting Bihar Election 2020 from Hasanpur seat.

Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Lalu Prasad and Bihar's former health minister, is contestng the forthcoming assembly polls from Hasanpur assembly seat in Samastipur district. Tej Pratap filed his nomination on October 13. He was accompanied by his younger brother and Rashtriya Janata Dal's CM nominee Tejashwi Yadav and senior party leaders Jagadanad Singh and Abdul Bari Siddiqui.

Tej Pratap Yadav election history

Tej Pratap in 2015 was elected from the Mahua legislative seat. However, for the upcoming polls, Pratap was in search of a safe seat since there was a speculation that his former wife Aishwarya Rai may challenge him on a JD-U ticket.

Hasanpur is a Yadav-dominated seat, which perhaps seems to be the reason why Tej Pratap Yadav chose to contest in the forthcoming election. The contest at Hasanpur assembly segment is likely to be interesting since Tej Pratap is pitted against Janata Dal (United) sitting MLA Raj Kumar Ray.

Ray had won the seat in the 2015 election by a margin of 29,600 votes, defeating nearest rival Binod Choudhary of the BLSP.

Tej Pratap's political career

The elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav served as Cabinet Minister of Health in Nitish Kumar's-led Mahagathbandhan government from November 2015 - July 2017.

Tej Pratap Yadav and controversies

Tej Pratap Yadav, was surrounded in a major controversy in 2017 when he threatened to skin Prime Minister Narendra Modi alive after the Centre downgraded Lalu Prasad Yadav's security from Z+ to Z.

During voting in 2019 General Election, a video had went viral showing Tej Pratap's bodyguard involved in alleged assault on a video journalist, while Yadav lodged an FIR calling it a conspiracy to kill him.

Tej Pratap is also accused of beating his wife and involvement in drugs.

During the coronavirus lockdown, Tej Pratap had organized a Mahayagya at his residence for his wisdom.

Tej Pratap Education

Tej completed has studied till class 9, though he could not pass the standard.

Tej Pratap Yadav marital status

Tej Pratap was married to Aishwarya Rai, grand daughter of Bihar's ex-Chief Minister Daroga Prasad Rai, however, the marriage ended in divorse.

Hasanpur Assembly Seat | Assembly Election Result of 2010 and 2015

Both in 2010 and 2020, Janata Dal (United) Raj Kumar Ray won the seat.

