Friday, March 05, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Tamil Nadu polls 2021: AIADMK releases first list of six candidates, CM Palaniswami to contest from Edappadi

Tamil Nadu polls 2021: AIADMK releases first list of six candidates, CM Palaniswami to contest from Edappadi

Chief Minister K Palaniswami would contest from Edappadi constituency in his home district of Salem and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam from Bodinayakanur in Theni district.

PTI PTI
Chennai Updated on: March 05, 2021 14:39 IST
AIADMK candidate list
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami 

The ruling AIADMK on Friday released its first list of six candidates for the April 6 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami would contest from Edappadi constituency in his home district of Salem and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam from Bodinayakanur in Theni district, his native place.

Senior leaders D Jayakumar (Fisheries Minister) and C Ve Shanmugam (Law Minister) have been fielded from Royapuram here and Villupuram in northern Tamil Nadu respectively.

MLAs, S P Shanmuganathan and S Thenmozhi would face the polls from Srivaigundam and Nilakottai (Reserved) segments.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News