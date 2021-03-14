Image Source : PTI DMK promises 75% job quota for local people in TN

The opposition DMK in poll-bound Tamil Nadu released its manifesto on Saturday, promising to reserve 75 percent jobs for the local people in the state if the party is voted to power.

DMK President M.K. Stalin said that if the party is voted to power, his government would reduce diesel and petrol prices by Rs 5 and Rs 4, respectively. Stalin also indirectly communicated that if voted to power, the party would reduce the tax rates for petroleum products in Tamil Nadu.

The DMK chief said that if elected, his government would prefer first-generation graduates for government jobs. He also said that reservations in private sector jobs will be provided and the government would clearly insist on such a reservation.

Stalin also said that steps would be taken to complete the proceedings of the Arumughaswamy Committee probing the circumstances leading to the death of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa in 2016.

The DMK manifesto also states that if elected to power, the government would provide financial assistance of Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,00,000 to people going on pilgrimage to various temples.

The DMK government will also provide tablets to the students of government schools and colleges, Stalin said.

