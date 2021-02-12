When will assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry be held? Election Commission's big remark

Image Source : PTI The Chief Election Commissioner further said th commission would ensure free, fair, inducement-free and COVID-19-safe elections.

When will Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry be held? The Election Commission on Friday gave a big update on the schedule of assembly polls in the southern state and Union Territory.

Addressing a press conference in Puducherry before ending his two-day visit, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said that assembly polls, due in the next few months, would be held simultaneously in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

The full schedule of the polls will be announced later. Assembly elections are also due in West Bengal, Assam and Kerala.

Arora said he and his team have had discussions with the officials of various departments such as the enforcement departments and state-level bankers committee, among others. "It was a fruitful meeting," he said.

He said there would be zero tolerance to misuse of money power and illegal distribution of freebies and other inducements to voters.

He said the number of polling booths would be increased from 952 to 1,564 in the Union Territory. The election official said it was also insisted at the meeting that no polling station should be above the ground- level as the aged and physically challenged voters should face no difficulty.

(With PTI Inputs)