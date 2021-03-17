Will attend PM Modi's rally, join BJP if they ask me: TMC MP Sisir Adhikari's big statement

Image Source : ANI I will support my son. If they tell me to go to PM Modi's public meeting, I will definitely go, says Sisir Adhikari, TMC leader and father of BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and father of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (former close aide of Mamata Banerjee) on Wednesday said that he will support his son and will attend PM Modi's meeting if they ask me to go and he will also join the BJP if he is invited to do so.

"I will support my son. If they tell me to go to PM Modi's public meeting, I will definitely go... if they tell me to join BJP, I will do so," Sisir Adhikari, TMC leader and father of BJP's Suvendu Adhikari said.

Suvendu's father reaction has come after he announced at a public rally that his father will be present at PM Modi's rally, in the coming days.

On Saturday, BJP Lok Sabha member Locket Chatterjee met veteran Trinamool Congress MP Sisir Adhikari at his residence in Contai in East Midnapore.

Earlier, senior Adhikari had been removed as East Midnapore district president of the Trinamool Congress and was given the portfolio of the chairman of the Trinamool district core committee. He was also divested of the post of chairman of Digha-Shankarpur Development Authority (DSDA).

Sources in the BJP said that Saturday's meeting was just a courtesy call by the saffron MP before the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Contai on March 20. It was also learnt that she had a sumptuous lunch with the Adhikari family at their residence -- Shantikunj -- along with others.