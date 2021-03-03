'Shocking', TMC MP Nusrat Jahan rakes up Hathras case as Yogi Adityanath campaigns in West Bengal

Image Source : PTI (FILE) TMC MP Nusrat Jahan during the Budget Session at Parliament House in New Delhi. (FILE)

Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan has hit back at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the Hathras case. Jahan termed as 'shocking' and wondered why Adityanath government is not providing security the girl's family. She said that addressing a rally in poll-bound West Bengal is more important than prioritising safety and security of girls.

"SHOCKING! Cannot find the words to describe the horror that BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh has turned into! WHY couldn't Yogi Adityanath prioritize the safety & security of this family? Is Bengal elections more important to BJP?" she tweered.

Jahan was referring to the Hathras case wherein a sexual assault case accused, currently on bail, killed the survivor's father.

TMC leaders Firhad Hakim and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar also slammed the Adityanath government.

"Count of dreadful incidents from BJP-ruled UP is unending! The people of UP are suffering as the state of law and order is in shackles, yet Yogi Adityanath is in Bengal??" Dastidar tweeted.

"I fail to understand how the safety & security of this lady's family could not be prioritized for a CM but Bengal polls? Certainly! Curious if Bengal BJP leaders imagine Yogi Adityanath to be the protector of women's security and rights in Bengal!" Hakim, also Kolkata Mayor, said.

Adityanath visited Malda on Tuesday to address an election rally. He took the ruling Trinamool Congress government head on, saying that appeasement politics for the sake of vote bank has endangered the security of not only the state, but also that of the country.

"There is anarchy in Bengal... the citizens are pained. Security is a huge concern. We need to ensure change in Bengal..." he said.

The BJP and ruling Trinamool Congress, headed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, are spearheading intense election campaign in West Bengal with the saffron party deploying its enviable political machinery to capture power in the state which it has never ruled. Several Union ministers, MPs and other leaders recognised for their organisational and poll management skills have been roped in by the saffron party to drive its campaign in the state, with special attention on the seats which it considers winnable. The saffron party made deep inroads in West Bengal by winning 18 of its 42 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 - only four less than ruling TMC. The BJP wants to project it as an alternative to the Trinamool Congress which is ruling the state since 2011 under Mamata Banerjee’s leadership.

The party is organising a series of events wherein it is highlighting the failures of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with a focus on political killings, minority appeasement, and poor handling of the COVID-19 situation. The saffron party expects to repeat the 2019 performance in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Elections to the 294-member assembly will be held in eight-phase from March 27 to April 29. Results will be declared on May 2.

READ MORE: 'Appeasement politics, love jihad': In first Bengal rally, Adityanath goes all out against Mamata