Sherghati Constituency Result 2020: Vinod Prasad Yadav of JD (U) Vs Manju Agrawal of RJD

Sherghati Constituency Result 2020: Sherghati is one of the 243 Bihar Legislative Assembly Constituencies that comes in Magadh region and Gaya district. It shares inter-state border with Gaya. Sherghati is part of 38 Gaya Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency.
In Bihar Assembly elections 2020, Vinod Prasad Yadav of JD (U) and Manju Agrawal of RJD are in face-off in the poll from Sherghati Assembly constituency. People of Sherghati voted for Bihar Assembly Election 2020 on October 28.
Sherghati Constituency 2020 Result LIVE Updates:
8:00 am | Counting of votes for 243-member Bihar Assembly Election 2020
Bihar Election 2015:
Vinod Prasad Yadav polled 30.11 per cent votes, while Mukesh Kumar Yadav polled 26.84 per cent votes. In 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,47,788 eligible electors, of which 1,29,308 were male, 1,18,466 female and 14 voters of the third gender.
