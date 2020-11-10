Image Source : INDIA TV Sherghati Constituency Result 2020: Vinod Prasad Yadav of JD (U) Vs Manju Agrawal of RJD

Sherghati Constituency Result 2020: Sherghati is one of the 243 Bihar Legislative Assembly Constituencies that comes in Magadh region and Gaya district. It shares inter-state border with Gaya. Sherghati is part of 38 Gaya Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency.

In Bihar Assembly elections 2020, Vinod Prasad Yadav of JD (U) and Manju Agrawal of RJD are in face-off in the poll from Sherghati Assembly constituency. People of Sherghati voted for Bihar Assembly Election 2020 on October 28.

Bihar Election 2015:

In 2015 Bihar Assembly Election, 12 candidates were in the fray for the Sherghati Assembly seat. However, JD(U) candidate Vinod Prasad Yadav won Sherghati constituency seat with a margin of 3.3% securing 4,834 votes against Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) candidate Mukesh Kumar Yadav.

Vinod Prasad Yadav polled 30.11 per cent votes, while Mukesh Kumar Yadav polled 26.84 per cent votes. In 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,47,788 eligible electors, of which 1,29,308 were male, 1,18,466 female and 14 voters of the third gender.

