Sheikhpura Constituency 2020 Result: JD(U)'s Randhir Kumar Soni Vs Vs Vijay Kumar of RJD Vs LJP’s Imam Ghazali

Sheikhpura Constituency 2020 Result: Sheikhpura Assembly constituency is located in Sheikhpura district of Bihar and comes under Jamui (SC) Lok Sabha constituency. In Bihar Assembly elections 2020, Randhir Kumar Soni of JD (U), Vijay Kumar of RJD and LJP’s Imam Ghazali will contest the polls from Sheikhpura Assembly constituency.

LJP President Chirag Paswan who represents the Lok Sabha constituency (Jamui), fielding a Muslim candidate from this Sheikhpura seat.

JD(U)’s Randhir Kumar Soni has been the incumbent MLA since 2010. With Rajo Singh representing the constituency from 1977 to 2000, Sheikhpura constituency remained Congress stronghold for decades. From 2000 to 2010, it remained with the Congress — Sanjay Kumar Singh and Sunila Devi being the MLAs. In 2015 Bihar election, the Sheikhpura constituency was won by Randhir Kumar Soni of JD (U).

There are 2,44,034 electorates and 263 polling stations in this constituency, as per 2019 voter list. The election results for the seat are scheduled for today i.e Tuesday, Nov 10.

