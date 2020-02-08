Republic TV exit poll predicts 40 per cent vote share for the BJP; AAP to still win majority

Voters queue up to cast their ballot in Tilak Nagar

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will win anywhere between 48 and 61 seats in the Delhi legislative assembly, according to Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat exit poll findings. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been given between nine and 21 seats in the poll. Congress is expected to win a maximum of one seat, as per the poll.

The vote share of the BJP is set to register a significant increase, with 38 to 40 per cent of the Capital's voters throwing their weight behind the saffron party, compared to 32 per cent who chose the saffron party in 2015. AAP's vote share will remain between 51 and 52 per cent, while Congress is projected to garner between four and six per cent of the vote share

The election to the 70-member Delhi legislative assembly witnessed a voter turnout of approximately 59 per cent, lower than the number of eligible voters who had cast their ballot in 2015 and 2013.

What are exit polls?

Exit polls are conducted immediately after the voters have cast their ballot at the booth, in contrast to opinion polls which are done in the lead-up to the voting. Exit polls aim to find out how a sample of voters have actually voted, as they strive to give a clearer picture of the outcome.

Different organisations employ different methodologies to interview the voters, with their respective sample sizes varying as per requirements.

(Disclaimer: The results of exit polls can’t be equated to the actual outcome, which will be declared on Feb 11)