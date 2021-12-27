Received lot of love from Sidhu; have many friends in Congress, AAP, BJP: Harbhajan Singh

Highlights Harbhajan Singh said that he hasn't taken a call yet on joining politics

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Monday said that he has received a lot of love from the chief of Congress' Punjab unit Navjot Singh Sidhu. Recently, his photo with Sidhu led to a lot of speculation of him joining the Congress party. The picture was shared on Twitter and captioned "picture loaded with possibilities".

In an exclusive conversation with India TV, Harbhajan Singh clarified that merely posing for a photograph with Sidhu doesn't mean he is joining the Congress party.

After bringing the curtains down on his cricket career, Singh said he will definitely come to politics and will work for the empowerment of the youth. On upcoming assembly elections in five states including Punjab, he said "I know a lot of people in Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress and have many friends in BJP too." "I am always ready to serve the nation," he added.

The feisty former player said that he would like to put in a lot of thought before taking a final decision on joining any political party.

He is also working on his autobiography which will be hitting the stands in the next six months.

